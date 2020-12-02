International Paper Company (IP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) went up by 0.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that International Paper Co. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE :IP) Right Now?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IP is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for International Paper Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.91, which is -$2.6 below the current price. IP currently public float of 392.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IP was 3.18M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

IP stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.94% and a quarterly performance of 32.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for International Paper Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.65% for IP stocks with a simple moving average of 32.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IP, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on October 09th of the current year.

IP Trading at 10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.80. In addition, International Paper Company saw 8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from WANTA GREGORY T, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $47.93 back on Nov 09. After this action, WANTA GREGORY T now owns 35,907 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $359,456 using the latest closing price.

Hamic William Thomas, the Senior Vice President of International Paper Company, sale 4,000 shares at $32.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Hamic William Thomas is holding 14,841 shares at $129,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.07 for the present operating margin

+26.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +5.47. The total capital return value is set at 12.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.00. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Company (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 187.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.16. Total debt to assets is 43.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.