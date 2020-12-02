Here’s Our Rant About Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) went up by 6.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that Puma Biotechnology to Present Neratinib Data at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS)

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ :PBYI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PBYI is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.14, which is -$1.64 below the current price. PBYI currently public float of 34.41M and currently shorts hold a 23.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PBYI was 574.06K shares.

PBYI’s Market Performance

PBYI stocks went up by 4.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.01% and a quarterly performance of 22.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.85% for Puma Biotechnology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.95% for PBYI stocks with a simple moving average of 19.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $9 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBYI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for PBYI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 08th, 2019.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PBYI, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

PBYI Trading at 23.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.23%, as shares surge +53.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.71. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc. saw 36.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from BRYCE RICHARD PAUL, who sale 97 shares at the price of $7.81 back on Nov 02. After this action, BRYCE RICHARD PAUL now owns 76,719 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc., valued at $758 using the latest closing price.

AUERBACH ALAN H, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Puma Biotechnology Inc., sale 371 shares at $7.82 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that AUERBACH ALAN H is holding 4,302,848 shares at $2,899 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.36 for the present operating margin

+86.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc. stands at -27.77. The total capital return value is set at -24.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.06. Equity return is now at value -451.50, with -22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI), the company’s capital structure generated 688.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.32. Total debt to assets is 51.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 673.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.