Here’s How Your Trade TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Aggressively Right Now

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) went up by 9.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.50. The company’s stock price has collected 9.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ :TPIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPIC is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for TPI Composites Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.08, which is $0.19 above the current price. TPIC currently public float of 30.09M and currently shorts hold a 9.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPIC was 589.08K shares.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC stocks went up by 9.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.52% and a quarterly performance of 41.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 149.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.49% for TPI Composites Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.66% for TPIC stocks with a simple moving average of 73.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $40 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPIC reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for TPIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TPIC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

TPIC Trading at 27.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.89%, as shares surge +25.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC rose by +9.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.41. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw 137.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Weiss Daniel G, who sale 15,344 shares at the price of $41.69 back on Nov 30. After this action, Weiss Daniel G now owns 116,231 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $639,681 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Daniel G, the Director of TPI Composites Inc., sale 56,476 shares at $42.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Weiss Daniel G is holding 131,575 shares at $2,382,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.64 for the present operating margin

+5.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -1.09. The total capital return value is set at 9.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -14.20, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 132.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.01. Total debt to assets is 32.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24 and the total asset turnover is 2.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.