Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) went down by -22.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.42. The company’s stock price has collected -20.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Dogness Expands Product Portfolio at Chewy Ahead of 2020 Holiday Season

Is It Worth Investing in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ :DOGZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Dogness (International) Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DOGZ currently public float of 16.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOGZ was 763.88K shares.

DOGZ’s Market Performance

DOGZ stocks went down by -20.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.08% and a quarterly performance of 74.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 16.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.54% for Dogness (International) Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.00% for DOGZ stocks with a simple moving average of 45.36% for the last 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.52%, as shares sank -25.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ fell by -20.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2615. In addition, Dogness (International) Corporation saw 46.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.66 for the present operating margin

+12.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corporation stands at -44.03. The total capital return value is set at -11.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.94. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ), the company’s capital structure generated 12.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.46. Total debt to assets is 10.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.