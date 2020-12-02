Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) went up by 0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.80. The company’s stock price has collected 1.67% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 8 hours ago that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :PLAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PLAY is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.90, which is -$2.64 below the current price. PLAY currently public float of 38.08M and currently shorts hold a 25.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLAY was 5.23M shares.

PLAY’s Market Performance

PLAY stocks went up by 1.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 48.83% and a quarterly performance of 40.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.89% for PLAY stocks with a simple moving average of 51.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLAY

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLAY reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for PLAY stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PLAY, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 20th of the current year.

PLAY Trading at 34.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +52.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAY rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.06. In addition, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. saw -36.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAY starting from Edmund Robert William, who sale 2,871 shares at the price of $24.01 back on Nov 09. After this action, Edmund Robert William now owns 28,091 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., valued at $68,921 using the latest closing price.

Bowman Scott Justin, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., sale 6,576 shares at $18.84 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Bowman Scott Justin is holding 35,424 shares at $123,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.33 for the present operating margin

+17.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.19. Equity return is now at value -40.30, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,129.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.86. Total debt to assets is 80.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,093.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 127.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.