Can DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Remain Competitive?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) went up by 32.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.48. The company’s stock price has collected 55.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that DIRTT announces conference schedule for the fourth quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ :DRTT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.39. DRTT currently public float of 43.06M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRTT was 135.83K shares.

DRTT’s Market Performance

DRTT stocks went up by 55.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.71% and a quarterly performance of 33.73%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.40% for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.13% for DRTT stocks with a simple moving average of 56.44% for the last 200 days.

DRTT Trading at 46.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.40%, as shares surge +59.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRTT rose by +55.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.52. In addition, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. saw -32.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRTT starting from Boulais Wayne, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Aug 03. After this action, Boulais Wayne now owns 75,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., valued at $22,560 using the latest closing price.

Warawa Jennifer, the Chief Commercial Officer of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd., purchase 25,000 shares at $1.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Warawa Jennifer is holding 25,000 shares at $33,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.85 for the present operating margin

+34.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 1.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.26.

Based on DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT), the company’s capital structure generated 17.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.62. Total debt to assets is 12.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.