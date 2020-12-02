Buy or Sell Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) went up by 8.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s stock price has collected 12.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/30/20 that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Virtual AgriFood Tech Innovation Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :FREE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Whole Earth Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00. FREE currently public float of 27.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FREE was 508.94K shares.

FREE’s Market Performance

FREE stocks went up by 12.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.13% and a quarterly performance of 10.40%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for Whole Earth Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.06% for FREE stocks with a simple moving average of 0.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FREE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FREE stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for FREE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FREE in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $23 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2020.

FREE Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREE rose by +12.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.46. In addition, Whole Earth Brands Inc. saw -10.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREE starting from FALTISCHEK DENISE M, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $8.02 back on Sep 03. After this action, FALTISCHEK DENISE M now owns 5,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc., valued at $40,124 using the latest closing price.

McMillin John M., the Director of Whole Earth Brands Inc., purchase 7,000 shares at $7.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that McMillin John M. is holding 7,000 shares at $54,600 based on the most recent closing price.