AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) went up by 18.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock price has collected 21.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Acquisition of National HME Provider AeroCare Holdings Inc. and Updates Financial Guidance For 2021

Is It Worth Investing in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :AHCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for AdaptHealth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.92, which is -$0.54 below the current price. AHCO currently public float of 35.23M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHCO was 440.44K shares.

AHCO’s Market Performance

AHCO stocks went up by 21.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.93% and a quarterly performance of 67.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 269.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.03% for AdaptHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.41% for AHCO stocks with a simple moving average of 75.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AHCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AHCO stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for AHCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AHCO in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $31 based on the research report published on August 10th of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AHCO reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for AHCO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AHCO, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

AHCO Trading at 32.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.51%, as shares surge +27.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHCO rose by +21.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.84. In addition, AdaptHealth Corp. saw 223.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AHCO starting from Assured Investment Management , who sale 1,882,000 shares at the price of $27.95 back on Nov 17. After this action, Assured Investment Management now owns 1,915,934 shares of AdaptHealth Corp., valued at $52,601,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AHCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.82 for the present operating margin

+16.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for AdaptHealth Corp. stands at -2.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.47 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.