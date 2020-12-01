Why New Gold Inc. (NGD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) went up by 1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.28. The company’s stock price has collected 2.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that New Gold Announces Partial Redemption of Outstanding 6.375% Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in New Gold Inc. (AMEX :NGD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NGD is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for New Gold Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.37. NGD currently public float of 674.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NGD was 7.59M shares.

NGD’s Market Performance

NGD stocks went up by 2.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.00% and a quarterly performance of 11.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.05% for New Gold Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.22% for NGD stocks with a simple moving average of 37.98% for the last 200 days.

NGD Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares sank -8.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGD rose by +2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +144.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8745. In addition, New Gold Inc. saw 111.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NGD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.14 for the present operating margin

+1.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Gold Inc. stands at -11.61. The total capital return value is set at -0.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.26. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Based on New Gold Inc. (NGD), the company’s capital structure generated 77.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.73. Total debt to assets is 34.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.