We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX), Here is What We Found

Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) went up by 6.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.39. The company's stock price has collected 15.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ :CGIX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGIX is at 2.67. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cancer Genetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.00. CGIX currently public float of 3.51M and currently shorts hold a 0.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGIX was 142.24K shares.

CGIX’s Market Performance

CGIX stocks went up by 15.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.60% and a quarterly performance of -51.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.76% for Cancer Genetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.08% for CGIX stocks with a simple moving average of -23.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGIX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CGIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CGIX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2017.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Speculative Buy” to CGIX, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

CGIX Trading at -21.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +15.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGIX rose by +15.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Cancer Genetics Inc. saw -56.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CGIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.14 for the present operating margin

+49.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cancer Genetics Inc. stands at -94.25. The total capital return value is set at -18.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.20. Equity return is now at value -76.50, with -35.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.09. Total debt to assets is 16.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.