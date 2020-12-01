Wall Street Pummels 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) After Recent Earnings Report

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) went up by 1.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $166.31. The company’s stock price has collected 9.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/04/20 that 10x Genomics to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :TXG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for 10x Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $148.57, which is -$4.54 below the current price. TXG currently public float of 72.04M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TXG was 805.45K shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG stocks went up by 9.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.79% and a quarterly performance of 33.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 135.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.73% for 10x Genomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.14% for TXG stocks with a simple moving average of 55.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $135 based on the research report published on September 09th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXG reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for TXG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to TXG, setting the target price at $96 in the report published on March 05th of the current year.

TXG Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares surge +11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.82. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 100.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from STUELPNAGEL JOHN R, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $135.98 back on Nov 17. After this action, STUELPNAGEL JOHN R now owns 503,491 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $1,019,862 using the latest closing price.

Hindson Benjamin J., the See Remarks of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 12,688 shares at $137.18 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Hindson Benjamin J. is holding 67,500 shares at $1,740,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.82 for the present operating margin

+75.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for 10x Genomics Inc. stands at -12.71. The total capital return value is set at -11.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.79. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Based on 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.61. Total debt to assets is 4.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.63.