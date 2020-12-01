The Chart for Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) went up by 16.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.20. The company’s stock price has collected 50.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that Leading U.S. Specialty Vaporization and Consumption Product E-Retailer Launches vapor.com Canada

Is It Worth Investing in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GNLN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Greenlane Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.40, which is $1.25 above the current price. GNLN currently public float of 12.51M and currently shorts hold a 5.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNLN was 250.16K shares.

GNLN’s Market Performance

GNLN stocks went up by 50.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 52.01% and a quarterly performance of 35.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.53% for Greenlane Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.12% for GNLN stocks with a simple moving average of 50.56% for the last 200 days.

GNLN Trading at 53.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.45%, as shares surge +70.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNLN rose by +50.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, Greenlane Holdings Inc. saw 27.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNLN starting from LoCascio Aaron, who sale 40,700 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Nov 13. After this action, LoCascio Aaron now owns 65,875 shares of Greenlane Holdings Inc., valued at $111,518 using the latest closing price.

Schoenfeld Adam, the Chief Strategy Officer of Greenlane Holdings Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $3.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Schoenfeld Adam is holding 48,900 shares at $129,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.05 for the present operating margin

-0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stands at -5.26. The total capital return value is set at -27.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.71. Equity return is now at value -67.80, with -10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN), the company’s capital structure generated 59.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.47. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.