The Chart for Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) went up by 11.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.90. The company's stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambac Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :AMBC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMBC is at 1.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Ambac Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is -$2.35 below the current price. AMBC currently public float of 45.40M and currently shorts hold a 8.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMBC was 348.48K shares.

AMBC’s Market Performance

AMBC stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.19% and a quarterly performance of 15.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for Ambac Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.14% for AMBC stocks with a simple moving average of 15.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBC

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBC reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for AMBC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 19th, 2016.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to AMBC, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AMBC Trading at 21.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +31.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBC rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.40. In addition, Ambac Financial Group Inc. saw -32.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBC starting from LeBlanc Claude, who purchase 8,425 shares at the price of $11.75 back on May 13. After this action, LeBlanc Claude now owns 143,555 shares of Ambac Financial Group Inc., valued at $98,994 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ambac Financial Group Inc. stands at -43.55. The total capital return value is set at 0.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.31. Equity return is now at value -46.60, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Ambac Financial Group Inc. (AMBC), the company’s capital structure generated 501.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.37. Total debt to assets is 55.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 501.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.