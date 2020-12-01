Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) went up by 4.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $299.67. The company’s stock price has collected 12.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/27/20 that Spotify Needs More Than a Cup of Joe

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE :SPOT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for Spotify Technology S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $233.47, which is -$20.82 below the current price. SPOT currently public float of 132.06M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPOT was 1.49M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT stocks went up by 12.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.18% and a quarterly performance of 3.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 104.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Spotify Technology S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.75% for SPOT stocks with a simple moving average of 37.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with CFRA repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to CFRA is $282 based on the research report published on November 04th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 28th, 2020.

SPOT Trading at 14.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +21.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.73. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 94.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.80 for the present operating margin

+25.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spotify Technology S.A. stands at -2.75. The total capital return value is set at -2.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.74. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), the company’s capital structure generated 30.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.39. Total debt to assets is 12.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.54 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.