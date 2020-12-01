Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.84. The company’s stock price has collected 6.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that SailPoint Research Finds Cybersecurity Doors Left Ajar in the Race to Remote Work

Is It Worth Investing in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SAIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.64, which is $6.08 above the current price. SAIL currently public float of 87.75M and currently shorts hold a 10.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAIL was 1.61M shares.

SAIL’s Market Performance

SAIL stocks went up by 6.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.53% and a quarterly performance of 18.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 86.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.27% for SAIL stocks with a simple moving average of 55.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SAIL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SAIL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIL reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for SAIL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 09th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to SAIL, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on August 07th of the current year.

SAIL Trading at 7.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +12.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIL rose by +6.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.66. In addition, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 97.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIL starting from Schmitt Christopher, who sale 7,291 shares at the price of $43.15 back on Nov 23. After this action, Schmitt Christopher now owns 39,368 shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $314,642 using the latest closing price.

BOCK WILLIAM G, the Director of SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $42.51 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that BOCK WILLIAM G is holding 88,295 shares at $170,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.92 for the present operating margin

+75.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -2.95. The total capital return value is set at -1.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.47. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.71. Total debt to assets is 35.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.