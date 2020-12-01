Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Impinj Inc. (PI)

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) went up by 17.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.58. The company’s stock price has collected 18.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/28/20 that Impinj Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ :PI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PI is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Impinj Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.57, which is -$10.29 below the current price. PI currently public float of 21.73M and currently shorts hold a 13.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PI was 219.01K shares.

PI’s Market Performance

PI stocks went up by 18.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 51.25% and a quarterly performance of 70.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for Impinj Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.81% for PI stocks with a simple moving average of 61.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $46 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PI reach a price target of $34, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for PI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 10th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PI, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 19th of the current year.

PI Trading at 39.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +63.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI rose by +18.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.26. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw 61.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Nov 16. After this action, DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. now owns 277,621 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $175,000 using the latest closing price.

DOSSETT JEFFREY, the Chief Revenue Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 500 shares at $34.13 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that DOSSETT JEFFREY is holding 22,263 shares at $17,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.17 for the present operating margin

+48.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -15.04. The total capital return value is set at -13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.79. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Impinj Inc. (PI), the company’s capital structure generated 58.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.96. Total debt to assets is 34.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.07.