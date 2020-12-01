Regions Financial Corporation (RF): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s stock price has collected 1.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 4 hours ago that Regions Financial Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE :RF) Right Now?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RF is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Regions Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.43, which is -$0.25 below the current price. RF currently public float of 956.42M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RF was 8.38M shares.

RF’s Market Performance

RF stocks went up by 1.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.68% and a quarterly performance of 32.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Regions Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.30% for RF stocks with a simple moving average of 31.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $22 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

RF Trading at 14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +14.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.88. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw -11.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Ritter William D., who sale 26,000 shares at the price of $15.49 back on Nov 18. After this action, Ritter William D. now owns 50,280 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $402,779 using the latest closing price.

Keenan David R., the SEVP of Regions Financial Corporation, sale 27,000 shares at $15.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Keenan David R. is holding 21,725 shares at $419,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +23.90. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.88. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corporation (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 64.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.06. Total debt to assets is 8.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.