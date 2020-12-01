Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) went up by 29.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.12. The company’s stock price has collected 36.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE :NM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NM is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. NM currently public float of 8.97M and currently shorts hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NM was 36.36K shares.

NM’s Market Performance

NM stocks went up by 36.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 83.01% and a quarterly performance of 46.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.29% for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.57% for NM stocks with a simple moving average of 34.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NM

Stifel gave a rating of “Sell” to NM, setting the target price at $0.10 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

NM Trading at 59.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares surge +85.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NM rose by +36.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.84. In addition, Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. saw -37.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.98 for the present operating margin

+25.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. stands at -38.97. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.94. Equity return is now at value -615.30, with -11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM), the company’s capital structure generated 4,279.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.72. Total debt to assets is 87.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,966.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.