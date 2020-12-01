Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.11. The company’s stock price has collected 1.29% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 2 hours ago that U.S. Bancorp stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE :USB) Right Now?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USB is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for U.S. Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.51, which is $2.26 above the current price. USB currently public float of 1.50B and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USB was 6.78M shares.

USB’s Market Performance

USB stocks went up by 1.29% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.50% and a quarterly performance of 18.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for U.S. Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.53% for USB stocks with a simple moving average of 14.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for USB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for USB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $52 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USB reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for USB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 30th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to USB, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on October 07th of the current year.

USB Trading at 8.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +10.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USB rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.77. In addition, U.S. Bancorp saw -27.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USB starting from DOLAN TERRANCE R, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $42.98 back on Nov 19. After this action, DOLAN TERRANCE R now owns 73,758 shares of U.S. Bancorp, valued at $2,149,000 using the latest closing price.

Kelligrew James B, the Vice Chair of U.S. Bancorp, sale 2,868 shares at $40.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 05, which means that Kelligrew James B is holding 58,065 shares at $116,297 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.33 for the present operating margin

The net margin for U.S. Bancorp stands at +26.70. The total capital return value is set at 7.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.93. Equity return is now at value 10.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Bancorp (USB), the company’s capital structure generated 125.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.71. Total debt to assets is 13.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.09.