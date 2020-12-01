Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.08. The company’s stock price has collected 10.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE :FCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCX is at 2.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.36, which is -$1.75 below the current price. FCX currently public float of 1.44B and currently shorts hold a 2.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCX was 19.86M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX stocks went up by 10.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.81% and a quarterly performance of 49.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.48% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.15% for FCX stocks with a simple moving average of 83.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on November 12th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FCX, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on September 24th of the current year.

FCX Trading at 29.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +34.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX rose by +10.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.62. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 78.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, who sale 2,600 shares at the price of $19.34 back on Nov 11. After this action, WHITMIRE C DONALD JR now owns 4,785 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $50,296 using the latest closing price.

WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, the VP & Controller Financial Rptg of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., sale 24,500 shares at $19.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that WHITMIRE C DONALD JR is holding 60,242 shares at $475,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at -1.71. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 108.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 24.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.