Is Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (LOAK) a Keeper?

By
Ethane Eddington
-
0
50

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) went up by 6.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/17/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds STND, LOAK, MCAC, and LFAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Is It Worth Investing in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :LOAK) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Live Oak Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LOAK currently public float of 15.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOAK was 299.55K shares.

LOAK’s Market Performance

LOAK stocks went up by 8.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.96% and a quarterly performance of 27.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for Live Oak Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.32% for LOAK stocks with a simple moving average of 21.76% for the last 200 days.

LOAK Trading at 15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOAK rose by +8.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.30. In addition, Live Oak Acquisition Corp. saw 29.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LOAK

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

