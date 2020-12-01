Is Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) a Keeper?

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) went up by 46.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected 9.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Corporación América Airports Announces Agreement to Extend for 10-Years Until 2038 the Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 Concession

Is It Worth Investing in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE :CAAP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Corporacion America Airports S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.83, which is $0.02 above the current price. CAAP currently public float of 28.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CAAP was 244.47K shares.

CAAP’s Market Performance

CAAP stocks went up by 9.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 75.42% and a quarterly performance of 31.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.48% for Corporacion America Airports S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 72.52% for CAAP stocks with a simple moving average of 79.87% for the last 200 days.

CAAP Trading at 100.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares surge +121.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +98.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAAP rose by +36.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Corporacion America Airports S.A. saw -47.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.16 for the present operating margin

+26.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporacion America Airports S.A. stands at +0.58. The total capital return value is set at 10.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.51. Equity return is now at value -17.50, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.44. Total debt to assets is 31.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.