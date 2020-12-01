Is a Correction Looming Ahead for The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) went down by -1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.65. The company’s stock price has collected 4.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 6 hours ago that Charles Schwab Corp. stock outperforms competitors despite losses on the day

Is It Worth Investing in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE :SCHW) Right Now?

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.58 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SCHW is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for The Charles Schwab Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.96, which is -$2.82 below the current price. SCHW currently public float of 1.47B and currently shorts hold a 1.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SCHW was 12.00M shares.

SCHW’s Market Performance

SCHW stocks went up by 4.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.01% and a quarterly performance of 37.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.29% for The Charles Schwab Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.05% for SCHW stocks with a simple moving average of 32.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SCHW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCHW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $54 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCHW reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for SCHW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SCHW, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 14th of the current year.

SCHW Trading at 19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +18.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHW rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.95. In addition, The Charles Schwab Corporation saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHW starting from SCHWAB CHARLES R, who sale 98,870 shares at the price of $49.81 back on Nov 27. After this action, SCHWAB CHARLES R now owns 74,370,366 shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation, valued at $4,924,636 using the latest closing price.

SCHWAB CHARLES R, the Chairman of The Charles Schwab Corporation, sale 98,870 shares at $46.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that SCHWAB CHARLES R is holding 74,469,236 shares at $4,634,432 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.14 for the present operating margin

+82.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Charles Schwab Corporation stands at +31.43. The total capital return value is set at 16.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.10. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), the company’s capital structure generated 37.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.09. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.