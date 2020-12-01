Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) went down by -3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.96. The company’s stock price has collected 6.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 7 hours ago that Lincoln National Corp. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE :LNC) Right Now?

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNC is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Lincoln National Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.08, which is -$2.14 below the current price. LNC currently public float of 181.92M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNC was 2.19M shares.

LNC’s Market Performance

LNC stocks went up by 6.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.80% and a quarterly performance of 30.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.26% for Lincoln National Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.87% for LNC stocks with a simple moving average of 30.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LNC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LNC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $44 based on the research report published on November 17th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to LNC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 17th of the current year.

LNC Trading at 28.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +34.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC rose by +6.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.44. In addition, Lincoln National Corporation saw -19.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from LACHMAN M LEANNE, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $35.96 back on May 19. After this action, LACHMAN M LEANNE now owns 3,000 shares of Lincoln National Corporation, valued at $107,880 using the latest closing price.

Buckingham Lisa, the EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off of Lincoln National Corporation, purchase 2,000 shares at $26.82 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Buckingham Lisa is holding 76,333 shares at $53,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corporation stands at +5.13. The total capital return value is set at 6.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 33.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.13. Total debt to assets is 2.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36.