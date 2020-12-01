Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) went down by -3.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.51. The company’s stock price has collected 0.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/01/20 that Press Release: Ingredion to Acquire 100% Ownership in Joint Venture Accelerating Growth in Plant-Based Proteins

Is It Worth Investing in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE :INGR) Right Now?

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for INGR is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ingredion Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.80, which is $9.65 above the current price. INGR currently public float of 66.58M and currently shorts hold a 3.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INGR was 547.55K shares.

INGR’s Market Performance

INGR stocks went up by 0.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.72% and a quarterly performance of -4.09%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.42% for Ingredion Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.08% for INGR stocks with a simple moving average of -3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INGR stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for INGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INGR in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $105 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INGR reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $79. The rating they have provided for INGR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 26th, 2020.

INGR Trading at 1.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +8.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INGR rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.15. In addition, Ingredion Incorporated saw -17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INGR starting from Tanda Stephan B., who purchase 985 shares at the price of $81.04 back on May 13. After this action, Tanda Stephan B. now owns 2,322 shares of Ingredion Incorporated, valued at $79,823 using the latest closing price.

Adefioye Elizabeth, the SVP and Chief Human Res Off of Ingredion Incorporated, sale 1 shares at $97.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Adefioye Elizabeth is holding 9,869 shares at $93 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.90 for the present operating margin

+21.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingredion Incorporated stands at +6.65. The total capital return value is set at 15.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.25. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ingredion Incorporated (INGR), the company’s capital structure generated 73.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.48. Total debt to assets is 33.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.