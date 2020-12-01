Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) went up by 4.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.86. The company’s stock price has collected -0.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/02/20 that Streamline Health(R) Expands Reseller Agreement with Allscripts to include eValuator(TM) and CDI Solutions

Is It Worth Investing in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :STRM) Right Now?

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STRM is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $0.9 above the current price. STRM currently public float of 24.55M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRM was 57.72K shares.

STRM’s Market Performance

STRM stocks went down by -0.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.36% and a quarterly performance of 0.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.74% for Streamline Health Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.59% for STRM stocks with a simple moving average of 29.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRM

Hilliard Lyons, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STRM reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for STRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 04th, 2008.

STRM Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRM rose by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5450. In addition, Streamline Health Solutions Inc. saw 10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRM starting from Driscoll David, who sale 26,213 shares at the price of $1.32 back on Jan 16. After this action, Driscoll David now owns 187,500 shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc., valued at $34,601 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.50 for the present operating margin

+61.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. stands at -13.80. The total capital return value is set at -0.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.72. Equity return is now at value 26.50, with 16.20 for asset returns.

Based on Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM), the company’s capital structure generated 29.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.