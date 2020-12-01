Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Innodata Inc. (INOD)

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) went up by 19.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.46. The company’s stock price has collected 38.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/12/20 that Innodata Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ :INOD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INOD is at 1.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Innodata Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$0.2 below the current price. INOD currently public float of 22.18M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INOD was 179.74K shares.

INOD’s Market Performance

INOD stocks went up by 38.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 100.00% and a quarterly performance of 147.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 326.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.27% for Innodata Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 50.28% for INOD stocks with a simple moving average of 194.52% for the last 200 days.

INOD Trading at 70.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares surge +100.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +133.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INOD rose by +38.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +359.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Innodata Inc. saw 356.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INOD starting from MISHRA ASHOK, who sale 44,452 shares at the price of $4.85 back on Nov 30. After this action, MISHRA ASHOK now owns 15,045 shares of Innodata Inc., valued at $215,592 using the latest closing price.

MISHRA ASHOK, the EVP and COO of Innodata Inc., sale 49,434 shares at $4.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that MISHRA ASHOK is holding 34,497 shares at $209,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INOD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.59 for the present operating margin

+33.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innodata Inc. stands at -2.87. The total capital return value is set at -1.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.95. Equity return is now at value -3.70, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Innodata Inc. (INOD), the company’s capital structure generated 32.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.79. Total debt to assets is 17.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.