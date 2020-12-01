Here’s Our Rant About SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) went down by -50.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.74. The company’s stock price has collected 5.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that SYNNEX Corporation Completes Spin-off of Concentrix Corporation

Is It Worth Investing in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE :SNX) Right Now?

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNX is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SYNNEX Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $166.29, which is $87.41 above the current price. SNX currently public float of 41.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNX was 350.70K shares.

SNX’s Market Performance

SNX stocks went up by 5.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.26% and a quarterly performance of 26.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.12% for SYNNEX Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -48.07% for SNX stocks with a simple moving average of -32.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNX stocks, with Cross Research repeating the rating for SNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNX in the upcoming period, according to Cross Research is $158 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNX reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for SNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 27th, 2020.

SNX Trading at -45.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares sank -43.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNX fell by -50.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.96. In addition, SYNNEX Corporation saw 24.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNX starting from MURAI KEVIN M, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $148.96 back on Nov 13. After this action, MURAI KEVIN M now owns 7,739 shares of SYNNEX Corporation, valued at $685,204 using the latest closing price.

MURAI KEVIN M, the Director of SYNNEX Corporation, sale 4,600 shares at $148.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12, which means that MURAI KEVIN M is holding 7,739 shares at $682,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+11.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for SYNNEX Corporation stands at +2.09. The total capital return value is set at 12.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.90. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on SYNNEX Corporation (SNX), the company’s capital structure generated 79.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.33. Total debt to assets is 25.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.