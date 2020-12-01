Here’s How Your Trade Whitestone REIT (WSR) Aggressively Right Now

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) went down by -5.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.12. The company’s stock price has collected -2.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Whitestone REIT Welcomes Firm Body Pilates Training Studio to its Citadel Community in Arizona

Is It Worth Investing in Whitestone REIT (NYSE :WSR) Right Now?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSR is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Whitestone REIT declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.50, which is $1.98 above the current price. WSR currently public float of 39.44M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSR was 321.25K shares.

WSR’s Market Performance

WSR stocks went down by -2.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.28% and a quarterly performance of 16.95%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.39% for Whitestone REIT. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.79% for WSR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSR

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WSR reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for WSR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2019.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to WSR, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

WSR Trading at 14.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +26.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSR fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, Whitestone REIT saw -44.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSR starting from Taylor David F., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $6.49 back on Jun 24. After this action, Taylor David F. now owns 10,375 shares of Whitestone REIT, valued at $12,980 using the latest closing price.

MASTANDREA JAMES C, the CHAIRMAN & CEO of Whitestone REIT, purchase 18,000 shares at $5.75 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that MASTANDREA JAMES C is holding 1,221,932 shares at $103,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+47.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whitestone REIT stands at +18.96. The total capital return value is set at 0.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.72. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Whitestone REIT (WSR), the company’s capital structure generated 187.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.17. Total debt to assets is 61.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.