GTT Communications Inc. (GTT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) went up by 13.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s stock price has collected 24.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that GTT Reaches $2.15 Billion Definitive Agreement to Sell Infrastructure Division to I Squared Capital

Is It Worth Investing in GTT Communications Inc. (NYSE :GTT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTT is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for GTT Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. GTT currently public float of 42.59M and currently shorts hold a 19.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTT was 480.41K shares.

GTT’s Market Performance

GTT stocks went up by 24.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.25% and a quarterly performance of -8.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for GTT Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.92% for GTT stocks with a simple moving average of -39.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTT

SunTrust gave a rating of “Hold” to GTT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on May 11th of the current year.

GTT Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares surge +23.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTT rose by +24.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, GTT Communications Inc. saw -60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTT starting from SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP, who purchase 559,035 shares at the price of $11.94 back on Dec 13. After this action, SPRUCE HOUSE PARTNERSHIP LP now owns 15,875,000 shares of GTT Communications Inc., valued at $6,676,723 using the latest closing price.

BRUNO S JOSEPH, the Director of GTT Communications Inc., purchase 999 shares at $12.18 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10, which means that BRUNO S JOSEPH is holding 142,778 shares at $12,168 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.22 for the present operating margin

+31.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for GTT Communications Inc. stands at -6.13. The total capital return value is set at 4.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -58.00, with -3.40 for asset returns.

Based on GTT Communications Inc. (GTT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,240.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.54. Total debt to assets is 75.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,203.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.