Can Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Remain Competitive?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) went down by -10.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $107.92. The company’s stock price has collected -7.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 19 hours ago that Autohome Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Autohome Inc. (NYSE :ATHM) Right Now?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATHM is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Autohome Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $664.91, which is $5.19 above the current price. ATHM currently public float of 119.08M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHM was 357.39K shares.

ATHM’s Market Performance

ATHM stocks went down by -7.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.56% and a quarterly performance of 17.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Autohome Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.77% for ATHM stocks with a simple moving average of 11.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ATHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATHM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $117.60 based on the research report published on November 25th of the current year 2020.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHM reach a price target of $113. The rating they have provided for ATHM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

ATHM Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHM fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.22. In addition, Autohome Inc. saw 18.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.75 for the present operating margin

+86.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autohome Inc. stands at +38.00. The total capital return value is set at 21.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.86. Equity return is now at value 21.70, with 16.60 for asset returns.

Based on Autohome Inc. (ATHM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.03. Total debt to assets is 0.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.