Can Air Industries Group (AIRI) Remain Competitive?

Air Industries Group (AMEX:AIRI) went up by 4.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.36. The company's stock price has collected 14.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Industries Group (AMEX :AIRI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIRI is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Air Industries Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.25. AIRI currently public float of 24.78M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIRI was 412.39K shares.

AIRI’s Market Performance

AIRI stocks went up by 14.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.79% and a quarterly performance of 20.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.61% for Air Industries Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.29% for AIRI stocks with a simple moving average of 15.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIRI stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AIRI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIRI in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $1.75 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2017.

AIRI Trading at 17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.18%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIRI rose by +14.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1849. In addition, Air Industries Group saw -42.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.10 for the present operating margin

+16.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Industries Group stands at -4.76. The total capital return value is set at 1.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.77. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Air Industries Group (AIRI), the company’s capital structure generated 302.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.16. Total debt to assets is 60.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.