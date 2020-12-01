Can AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) Remain Competitive?

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went up by 9.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected 9.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/20/20 that AIkido Pharma Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1802.25. AIKI currently public float of 32.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 1.23M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went up by 9.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.69% and a quarterly performance of -12.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.04% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of -28.45% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at 1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +10.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI rose by +9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5161. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -57.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63166.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at -46477.78. The total capital return value is set at -50.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.97. Equity return is now at value -50.70, with -49.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.