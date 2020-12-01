Camden Property Trust (CPT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.73. The company’s stock price has collected -0.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that Camden Property Trust Announces Participation in Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Annual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE :CPT) Right Now?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPT is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Camden Property Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $105.59, which is $5.23 above the current price. CPT currently public float of 95.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPT was 795.23K shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT stocks went down by -0.87% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.56% and a quarterly performance of 8.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.33% for Camden Property Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.33% for CPT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $103 based on the research report published on November 10th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPT reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for CPT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 21st, 2020.

CPT Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.83. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from Sengelmann William W., who sale 13,440 shares at the price of $101.97 back on Nov 09. After this action, Sengelmann William W. now owns 62,464 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $1,370,477 using the latest closing price.

Brunner Heather J., the Director of Camden Property Trust, sale 407 shares at $107.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Brunner Heather J. is holding 8,859 shares at $43,838 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +20.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.86. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 69.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.17. Total debt to assets is 37.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.