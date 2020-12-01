Buy or Sell Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) went up by 15.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected 13.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/25/20 that Surface Oncology to Participate in the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :SURF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Surface Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $3.96 above the current price. SURF currently public float of 40.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SURF was 972.30K shares.

SURF’s Market Performance

SURF stocks went up by 13.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.98% and a quarterly performance of 39.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 330.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.02% for Surface Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.82% for SURF stocks with a simple moving average of 73.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SURF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SURF stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SURF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SURF in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on September 04th of the current year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SURF reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for SURF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

SURF Trading at 11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURF rose by +13.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Surface Oncology Inc. saw 380.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURF starting from ROSS ROBERT W., who sale 595 shares at the price of $10.05 back on Nov 11. After this action, ROSS ROBERT W. now owns 100,405 shares of Surface Oncology Inc., valued at $5,980 using the latest closing price.

ROSS ROBERT W., the Chief Medical Officer of Surface Oncology Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $10.05 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that ROSS ROBERT W. is holding 101,000 shares at $40,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-373.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Surface Oncology Inc. stands at -356.70. The total capital return value is set at -62.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.34. Equity return is now at value -29.80, with -17.10 for asset returns.

Based on Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), the company’s capital structure generated 44.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.65. Total debt to assets is 19.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.