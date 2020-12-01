Buy or Sell QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) went up by 2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.33. The company’s stock price has collected 0.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Qualcomm Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ :QCOM) Right Now?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for QCOM is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $157.96, which is $11.37 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of QCOM was 8.19M shares.

QCOM’s Market Performance

QCOM stocks went up by 0.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.40% and a quarterly performance of 23.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 76.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for QUALCOMM Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.12% for QCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 49.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QCOM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for QCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QCOM in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $170 based on the research report published on November 05th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QCOM reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for QCOM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 01st, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to QCOM, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on September 29th of the current year.

QCOM Trading at 13.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +19.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QCOM rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.53. In addition, QUALCOMM Incorporated saw 66.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QCOM starting from Rosenberg Donald J, who sale 7,771 shares at the price of $142.51 back on Nov 24. After this action, Rosenberg Donald J now owns 0 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated, valued at $1,107,473 using the latest closing price.

AMON CRISTIANO R, the President of QUALCOMM Incorporated, sale 19,606 shares at $143.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that AMON CRISTIANO R is holding 50,753 shares at $2,816,437 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.46 for the present operating margin

+60.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for QUALCOMM Incorporated stands at +22.09. The total capital return value is set at 28.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.90. Equity return is now at value 122.70, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Based on QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 269.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.92. Total debt to assets is 45.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 258.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.