Buy or Sell GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) went down by -5.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s stock price has collected 2.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/10/20 that GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended September 30, 2020 and Declares Cash Distribution

Is It Worth Investing in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE :GLOP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLOP is at 2.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for GasLog Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.04, which is $1.03 above the current price. GLOP currently public float of 37.75M and currently shorts hold a 4.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLOP was 391.60K shares.

GLOP’s Market Performance

GLOP stocks went up by 2.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.16% and a quarterly performance of -32.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -81.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.71% for GasLog Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.55% for GLOP stocks with a simple moving average of -29.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLOP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLOP stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for GLOP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLOP in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $7 based on the research report published on April 30th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLOP reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for GLOP stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 07th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLOP, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

GLOP Trading at -18.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares sank -18.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLOP rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, GasLog Partners LP saw -83.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.10 for the present operating margin

+54.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for GasLog Partners LP stands at -9.88. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -17.40, with -4.30 for asset returns.

Based on GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), the company’s capital structure generated 139.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.24. Total debt to assets is 56.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.