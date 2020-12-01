A Lesson to Learn: Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) went up by 42.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.88. The company’s stock price has collected 60.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Yalla Group Limited; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – YALA
Is It Worth Investing in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE :YALA) Right Now?
Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Yalla Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”
The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is -$4.41 below the current price. YALA currently public float of 18.60M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YALA was 1.50M shares.
YALA’s Market Performance
The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.75% for Yalla Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 61.51% for YALA stocks with a simple moving average of 75.10% for the last 200 days.
YALA Trading at 75.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought YALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 29.71% of gains for the given period.
Volatility was left at 11.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.28%, as shares surge +83.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days.
During the last 5 trading sessions, YALA rose by +60.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.89. In addition, Yalla Group Limited saw 120.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for YALA
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- +45.60 for the present operating margin
- +67.61 for the gross margin
The net margin for Yalla Group Limited stands at +45.58. The total capital return value is set at 92.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 92.32.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.