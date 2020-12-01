A Lesson to Learn: Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) went up by 73.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.28. The company’s stock price has collected 88.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Apollo Endosurgery to Present at Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ :APEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APEN is at 1.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50. APEN currently public float of 17.94M and currently shorts hold a 1.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APEN was 54.76K shares.

APEN’s Market Performance

APEN stocks went up by 88.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 170.99% and a quarterly performance of 241.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.44% for Apollo Endosurgery Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 111.34% for APEN stocks with a simple moving average of 154.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for APEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APEN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2020.

APEN Trading at 153.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 46.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.47%, as shares surge +174.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +225.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEN rose by +88.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.43. In addition, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. saw 68.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEN starting from McGaughy R Kent Jr, who purchase 1,780,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Jul 17. After this action, McGaughy R Kent Jr now owns 1,707,208 shares of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., valued at $2,225,000 using the latest closing price.

CPMG Inc, the 10% Owner of Apollo Endosurgery Inc., purchase 1,780,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that CPMG Inc is holding 1,707,208 shares at $2,225,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.43 for the present operating margin

+42.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. stands at -54.09. The total capital return value is set at -54.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.40.

Based on Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN), the company’s capital structure generated 2,593.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.29. Total debt to assets is 73.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 926.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.