Why NanoVibronix Inc. (NAOV)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) went up by 20.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.50. The company’s stock price has collected 34.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/16/20 that NanoVibronix Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in NanoVibronix Inc. (NASDAQ :NAOV) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NAOV is at -0.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for NanoVibronix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.50. NAOV currently public float of 10.39M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NAOV was 4.17M shares.

NAOV’s Market Performance

NAOV stocks went up by 34.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.49% and a quarterly performance of 8.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -74.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for NanoVibronix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.80% for NAOV stocks with a simple moving average of -53.61% for the last 200 days.

NAOV Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.18%, as shares surge +29.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAOV rose by +34.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5896. In addition, NanoVibronix Inc. saw -73.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAOV starting from FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 29. After this action, FASHEK CHRISTOPHER M now owns 10,000 shares of NanoVibronix Inc., valued at $7,887 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-971.89 for the present operating margin

+53.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for NanoVibronix Inc. stands at -1093.21. The total capital return value is set at -568.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -639.87. Equity return is now at value -418.50, with -218.30 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.