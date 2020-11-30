We Analyzed the Future Direction of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), Here is What We Found

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) went up by 3.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s stock price has collected 36.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/24/20 that IDC releases 2019 China market share report on high-precision maps, EMG is one of the top players

Is It Worth Investing in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ :LKCO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

LKCO currently public float of 133.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LKCO was 699.61K shares.

LKCO’s Market Performance

LKCO stocks went up by 36.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.29% and a quarterly performance of 10.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 21.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.07% for Luokung Technology Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.34% for LKCO stocks with a simple moving average of -3.31% for the last 200 days.

LKCO Trading at 17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.50%, as shares surge +17.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKCO rose by +36.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4474. In addition, Luokung Technology Corp. saw -65.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LKCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-167.32 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Luokung Technology Corp. stands at -167.81. The total capital return value is set at -40.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.74.

Based on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO), the company’s capital structure generated 64.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.11. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.