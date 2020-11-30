Wall Street Pummels Telefonica S.A. (TEF) After Recent Earnings Report

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) went up by 1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.37. The company’s stock price has collected 8.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/20 that Vodafone Stock Soars as Telecom Giant Maintains Its Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Telefonica S.A. (NYSE :TEF) Right Now?

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 102.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEF is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Telefonica S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.75, which is $2.56 above the current price. TEF currently public float of 5.28B and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEF was 2.36M shares.

TEF’s Market Performance

TEF stocks went up by 8.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.94% and a quarterly performance of 11.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.34% for Telefonica S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.72% for TEF stocks with a simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

TEF Trading at 21.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +33.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEF rose by +8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Telefonica S.A. saw -32.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.02 for the present operating margin

+17.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica S.A. stands at +1.78. The total capital return value is set at 6.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.33. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonica S.A. (TEF), the company’s capital structure generated 764.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.43. Total debt to assets is 57.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 644.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.