Wall Street Pummels CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) After Recent Earnings Report

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) went up by 10.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $111.90. The company's stock price has collected 11.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CRSP is at 2.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.63, which is -$18.92 below the current price. CRSP currently public float of 60.85M and currently shorts hold a 7.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRSP was 903.62K shares.

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRSP stocks went up by 11.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.34% and a quarterly performance of 34.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 78.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.44% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.26% for CRSP stocks with a simple moving average of 63.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $110 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 05th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to CRSP, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 28th of the current year.

CRSP Trading at 26.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +26.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP rose by +11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.18. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 99.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Novak Rodger, who sale 2,762 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Oct 09. After this action, Novak Rodger now owns 648,007 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $276,200 using the latest closing price.

Novak Rodger, the President of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 22,238 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08, which means that Novak Rodger is holding 648,007 shares at $2,223,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at +23.09. The total capital return value is set at 6.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.72. Equity return is now at value -20.70, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.30. Total debt to assets is 4.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 135.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.86.