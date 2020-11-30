U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) went down by -6.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.02. The company’s stock price has collected 10.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/05/20 that U.S. Well Services Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Is It Worth Investing in U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ :USWS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for USWS is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for U.S. Well Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.60. USWS currently public float of 40.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USWS was 1.88M shares.

USWS’s Market Performance

USWS stocks went up by 10.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.32% and a quarterly performance of 32.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.56% for U.S. Well Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.23% for USWS stocks with a simple moving average of -11.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USWS

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USWS reach a price target of $1, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for USWS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 10th, 2020.

USWS Trading at 26.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.84%, as shares surge +28.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USWS rose by +10.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3543. In addition, U.S. Well Services Inc. saw -78.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USWS starting from MATLIN DAVID J, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Dec 30. After this action, MATLIN DAVID J now owns 3,014,603 shares of U.S. Well Services Inc., valued at $1,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.72 for the present operating margin

-4.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Well Services Inc. stands at -17.68. The total capital return value is set at -12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.33.

Based on U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS), the company’s capital structure generated 179.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.17. Total debt to assets is 51.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.