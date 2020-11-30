Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Just Got Our Attention

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.84. The company’s stock price has collected 9.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Spirit Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Speaking at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE :SPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SPR is at 2.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.15, which is -$6.64 below the current price. SPR currently public float of 103.59M and currently shorts hold a 7.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPR was 5.49M shares.

SPR’s Market Performance

SPR stocks went up by 9.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 96.47% and a quarterly performance of 67.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.52% for SPR stocks with a simple moving average of 38.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $40 based on the research report published on November 20th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPR reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for SPR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 18th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SPR, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on November 18th of the current year.

SPR Trading at 57.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +92.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.37. In addition, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. saw -51.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from JOHNSON ROBERT D, who sale 500 shares at the price of $86.99 back on Dec 02. After this action, JOHNSON ROBERT D now owns 11,735 shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., valued at $43,495 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.09 for the present operating margin

+13.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at +6.74. The total capital return value is set at 19.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.43. Equity return is now at value -35.80, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), the company’s capital structure generated 175.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.64. Total debt to assets is 40.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.