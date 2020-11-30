Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) went up by 13.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.80. The company’s stock price has collected 18.54% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/18/20 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :KC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $288.10, which is $1.76 above the current price. KC currently public float of 86.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KC was 1.62M shares.

KC’s Market Performance

KC stocks went up by 18.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.50% and a quarterly performance of 19.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.16% for KC stocks with a simple moving average of 34.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KC reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for KC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 08th, 2020.

KC Trading at 26.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +39.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KC rose by +18.54%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.76. In addition, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited saw 74.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.90 for the present operating margin

+0.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stands at -28.09. The total capital return value is set at -27.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.67. Equity return is now at value -72.10, with -13.30 for asset returns.

Based on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC), the company’s capital structure generated 15.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.78.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.