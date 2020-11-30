QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) went up by 23.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.00. The company’s stock price has collected 85.00% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/27/20 that EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Just Went Public. Its Stock Soared 55%.

Is It Worth Investing in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE :QS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for QuantumScape Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of QS was 4.37M shares.

QS’s Market Performance

QS stocks went up by 85.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 219.24% and a quarterly performance of 274.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 25.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.96% for QuantumScape Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 160.15% for QS stocks with a simple moving average of 197.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $28 based on the research report published on November 30th of the current year 2020.

QS Trading at 183.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 14.58% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.15%, as shares surge +294.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +160.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +131.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.36. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 273.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.