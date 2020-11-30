Niu Technologies (NIU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.44. The company’s stock price has collected -12.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 11/23/20 that Niu Technologies Announces Changes to Board and Committee Compositions

Is It Worth Investing in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ :NIU) Right Now?

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 115.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Niu Technologies declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $252.87, which is $4.53 above the current price. NIU currently public float of 64.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NIU was 1.65M shares.

NIU’s Market Performance

NIU stocks went down by -12.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.51% and a quarterly performance of 54.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 262.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.26% for Niu Technologies. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.09% for NIU stocks with a simple moving average of 88.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NIU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NIU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NIU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NIU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on November 06th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to NIU, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on June 19th of the current year.

NIU Trading at 16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.34%, as shares surge +12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIU fell by -12.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +225.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.42. In addition, Niu Technologies saw 270.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NIU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.56 for the present operating margin

+22.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Niu Technologies stands at +9.16. The total capital return value is set at 17.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.97.

Based on Niu Technologies (NIU), the company’s capital structure generated 27.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.