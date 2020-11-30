MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Just Got Our Attention

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) went down by -16.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s stock price has collected 4.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that MOGU Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in MOGU Inc. (NYSE :MOGU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for MOGU Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.12, which is $0.89 above the current price. MOGU currently public float of 96.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MOGU was 218.12K shares.

MOGU’s Market Performance

MOGU stocks went up by 4.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.20% and a quarterly performance of 10.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.52% for MOGU Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.32% for MOGU stocks with a simple moving average of 12.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOGU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOGU stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for MOGU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOGU in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $3.40 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to MOGU, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

MOGU Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.05%, as shares sank -11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGU fell by -12.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, MOGU Inc. saw 20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOGU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.07 for the present operating margin

+25.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for MOGU Inc. stands at -266.20. The total capital return value is set at -22.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.41. Equity return is now at value -90.30, with -74.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.