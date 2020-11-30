Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX)?

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) went up by 20.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.38. The company’s stock price has collected 17.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, G1 Therapeutics, Apple, Micron Technology, or At Home Group?

Is It Worth Investing in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GTHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTHX is at 2.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.00. GTHX currently public float of 33.96M and currently shorts hold a 19.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTHX was 912.35K shares.

GTHX’s Market Performance

GTHX stocks went up by 17.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.91% and a quarterly performance of -6.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.97% for G1 Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.37% for GTHX stocks with a simple moving average of 11.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTHX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for GTHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GTHX, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

GTHX Trading at 36.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +57.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX rose by +37.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.90. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc. saw -45.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from MUIR GLENN P, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $13.50 back on Nov 18. After this action, MUIR GLENN P now owns 170,969 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $675,000 using the latest closing price.

Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr., the Director of G1 Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $12.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Bailey John E. (Jack) Jr. is holding 8,000 shares at $51,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

The total capital return value is set at -41.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.25. Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -41.50 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.84. Total debt to assets is 3.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.71.